Links for Monday, March 8, 2021

  • Girls’ Day backlash continues
    China’s female students want to abolish Girls’ Day / Sixth Tone
    “Girls’ Day caught on at other domestic campuses, and today it’s arguably a bigger event in China than International Women’s Day. As March 7 rolls around, Chinese universities are bedecked with red banners from groups of male students attempting to express appreciation for — or make sexist jokes at the expense of — their female classmates.”
    Previous SupChina coverage of Girls’ Day: Sexist signs, burning banners, and misogynist trolls: This year’s Girl’s Day was a shameful mess.
  • Are “traditional”-style clothes a “costume”?
    Trending in China: Hanfu wedding snaps fuel revivalist furor / Caixin
    “A local of Wuxi in East China’s Jiangsu province named Tang wrote a post on Weibo saying that the photo of her and her husband was rejected when they went to register for marriage…The [Wuxi Civil Affairs Bureau] later apologized for saying ‘hanfu was a costume’ and came out in support of young people being allowed to express themselves. However, it made clear that more research was needed before couples could marry wearing hanfu in Wuxi in the future.”
    Read more about hanfu on China Heritage: China’s State of Warring Styles.

