Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 9, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
USA Today, the newspaper of record of America’s flyover country (where I live, lest anyone is offended by the term!) says the “Biden administration is under escalating pressure to push for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled for Beijing next February, over China’s rampant human rights abuses.”
This is not a surprise. As we said in our Red Paper at the beginning of this year, “The Beijing 2022 Winter Games will become the focus of a boycott campaign from a range of human rights activists and organizations.”
Also not a surprise: China has launched a digital ‘vaccine passport’ for international travel. Expect other countries to follow suit.
Upcoming events:
- March 11: A video screening and panel discussion about the consequences of the U.S. government’s China Initiative and its future under the Biden administration.
- March 18: A conversation with Winston Ma and Marcus Brauchli on how new digital media is the frontline of the U.S.-China tech war.
Our word of the day is bitcoin mining (比特币挖矿 bǐtè bì wākuàng): see below for more on this lucrative activity in China.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief