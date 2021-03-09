Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

USA Today, the newspaper of record of America’s flyover country (where I live, lest anyone is offended by the term!) says the “Biden administration is under escalating pressure to push for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled for Beijing next February, over China’s rampant human rights abuses.”

This is not a surprise. As we said in our Red Paper at the beginning of this year, “The Beijing 2022 Winter Games will become the focus of a boycott campaign from a range of human rights activists and organizations.”

Also not a surprise: China has launched a digital ‘vaccine passport’ for international travel. Expect other countries to follow suit.

Upcoming events:

We’ve added six new voice narrations of journalism about China from a variety of English language publications to our China Stories catalog. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for notifications when new episodes are published.

Our word of the day is bitcoin mining (比特币挖矿 bǐtè bì wākuàng): see below for more on this lucrative activity in China.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Ding Ling’s critique of the Chinese patriarchy

James Carter
Business & Technology

China’s top economic policy priorities for 2021 — according to the Two Sessions

Luz Ding

Bitcoin mining is still huge in China despite new ban in Inner Mongolia

Frida Qi
chloe zhao

Following nationalist backlash, Chloé Zhao finds no place in China for her ‘Nomadland’

Jiayun Feng

A brief guide to China’s stock markets and indices

The editors
chinese women

Chinese women lead men in personal investment and other lessons from International Women’s Day 2021

Jiayun Feng