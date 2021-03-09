Links for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

The debate over what to call the atrocities in Xinjiang is the subject of a new report from an obscure think tank in Washington, D.C. that concludes that China has “violated every single provision in the United Nations’ Genocide Convention,” CNN reports.

We would also note that while most Xinjiang-focused scholars already agreed that China is likely committing several of the five acts specified in the United Nations’ Genocide Convention — violating any one of the convention’s provisions is enough to technically qualify as “genocide” under international law — the first one, “killing members of the group,” is not well-established as a widespread occurrence in Xinjiang.

  • The Newlines report says on page 5 that there have been “reports of mass death” in Xinjiang, using the plural, but in its more full explanation on pages 26-27, only mentions “one…report of mass deaths within an internment camp,” linking to a story from the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Asia from 2019. That report has not been confirmed by other outlets.

This is not to downplay any of the horrors occurring in Xinjiang; SupChina has covered news from the region, and will continue to do so.

But if you are looking for a well-sourced, in-depth and up-to-date read on what life in Xinjiang is like today, in and out of the camps, we recommend instead this piece from the New Yorker: “Inside Xinjiang’s Prison State.”

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Ding Ling’s critique of the Chinese patriarchy

James Carter
Business & Technology

China’s top economic policy priorities for 2021 — according to the Two Sessions

Luz Ding

Bitcoin mining is still huge in China despite new ban in Inner Mongolia

Frida Qi
chloe zhao

Following nationalist backlash, Chloé Zhao finds no place in China for her ‘Nomadland’

Jiayun Feng

A brief guide to China’s stock markets and indices

The editors
chinese women

Chinese women lead men in personal investment and other lessons from International Women’s Day 2021

Jiayun Feng