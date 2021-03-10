Editor’s note for Wednesday, March 10, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Correction: Yesterday we linked to a CNN report and new paper titled The Uyghur Genocide: An Examination of China’s Breaches of the 1948 Genocide Convention from a think tank called the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy.
We said the think tank was the successor to an organization that had been connected to the Muslim Brotherhood by another organization called the Center for Security Policy. This organization is not credible, and the article we linked to contained inaccurate information. We apologize for the error.
Help us honor the next generation of outstanding women leaders with ties to China by nominating someone for our annual Rising Star Award.
Our word of the day is rural revitalization (乡村振兴 xiāngcūn zhènxīng).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief