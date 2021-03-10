Links for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Former President Trump’s impulsive and incoherent China policy is detailed in an upcoming book by Josh Rogin, a Washington Post columnist. A couple articles with excerpts:

What if China handled maritime disputes more like the U.S.? That is the interesting, and highly unorthodox, suggestion of “Jiǎ Qìngguó 贾庆国, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and professor and former dean of the School of International Studies at PKU,” as relayed by China media researcher Tuvia Gering in a Twitter thread.

  • “In the final analysis [of historical disputes], the U.S. did not think that a forceful resolution of territorial and maritime disputes is the best way to safeguard its national interests,” Jia said in an interview with the blog Xingxing Park (in Chinese). “I think in the future, China could also consider accepting this idea to resolve its territorial and maritime rights disputes.”
  • The same Jia Qingguo also suggested that Beijing’s “restrictions on Chinese academics on overseas exchanges have seriously hampered their ability to provide policy suggestions to the government,” SCMP reports.
  • Of course: It’s not clear whether moderate voices like Jia have much sway in Beijing these days.

