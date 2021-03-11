Links for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

Is the “lab leak” theory really credible? Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin makes the case for the fringe COVID-19 origin theory in a section of his upcoming book, based largely on conversations with former Trump administration officials.

Eric Hundman, a professor at NYU Shanghai, reminds us that there are good reasons why a lab leak is not the dominant theory. “No responsible student of COVID’s origins would categorically rule out a lab leak hypothesis; we lack sufficient evidence to do so. But Rogin’s piece fails to make the positive case for a leak, because it makes the elementary mistake of ignoring more plausible alternatives…”

Alibaba will be fine as long as Jack Ma is quiet, according to new reporting by Keith Zhai and Lingling Wei in the Wall Street Journal. Alibaba will “face softer treatment than its Ant affiliate, provided it distances itself from founder Jack Ma,” they report, adding:

Alibaba now faces a two-pronged challenge: correcting the anticompetitive behavior alleged by regulators and adhering to the government’s political agenda…

While painful, none of the measures under consideration would come close to crippling the company, whose businesses include online retail, entertainment, media and cloud computing. Unlike Ant, which regulators viewed as a disrupter and a threat to the stability of the financial system Alibaba is considered the pride of China, a showcase for technology innovation that also is vital to the nation’s economy.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

