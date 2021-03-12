Links for Friday, March 12, 2021

  • A discussion on “Hong Kong’s economic future,” from over half a dozen scholars in ChinaFile.
  • An explainer on China’s Consumer Rights Day, which occurs on March 15, in Reuters.
  • A profile of the infectious disease expert Zhāng Wénhóng 张文宏 by Li Yuan in the New York Times, in which he is dubbed “China’s Dr. Fauci.”

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Cats will soon rule dogs in China
    Inside China’s cult of the cat / Sixth Tone
    “If current trends continue, cats will overtake dogs to become the country’s most popular pet in the next year or two.”
  • Trends in Chinese pop music
    Why China’s Produce Pandas are more than just a ‘big’ deal / Sixth Tone
    “The unlikely boy band has made headlines for challenging stereotypes about how idols should look, but to their gay fans, they represent something more personal.”
    How Douyin is killing the Chinese pop star / Sixth Tone
    “The wildly popular short-video app has become one of the main ways Chinese people consume music, but its business model keeps artists anonymous and interchangeable.”
  • 40 months in jail for stealing 600 toilet paper rolls
    HK toilet paper hijackers get 40 months in jail / Caixin
    “On Feb. 17, 2020, 27-year-old warehouse worker Ho Chi-leung used a knife to freeze a delivery man outside a Wellcome supermarket as 34-year-old transport worker Lee Yan-to and 30-year-old steel bender Lee Yip-tong took 50 packets of toilet paper worth around HK$1,700 ($220).”
  • Poor sex education in schools blamed for lack of intersex awareness
    Woman in China went to doctor about a hurt ankle only to be told she was born a man and is intersex / SCMP
    “A 25-year-old woman in eastern China who failed to fall pregnant after 12 months of trying, was shocked to discover she was actually born male and is intersex.”
  • Chinese club culture in photography
    No parties at noon / Neocha
    “Through his artful snapshots of clubs and club-goers, [Chen Wei] delivers a sobering vision of modern life: he believes that today’s world has been stripped of happiness, with mass commercialization and digitization being the main culprits behind our joyless existence.”

