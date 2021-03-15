Links for Monday, March 15, 2021

If punditry from prominent Republicans is any indication, a full U.S. boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics seems unlikely.

  • Ted Cruz — who would probably be one of the first in line to criticize the Biden administration if it had ruled out a boycott of the Beijing Olympics — writes in a Fox News op-ed that by not ruling out a boycott, the Biden administration is imitating the “terrible policy” of Jimmy Carter.
  • Mitt Romney, one of the few prominent Republicans that still might fit the description of “moderate,” agrees in a New York Times op-ed that the 1980 Carter boycott was a failure. “No one seriously believes it improved Soviet behavior,” he writes. However, he advocates instead an “economic and diplomatic boycott”:

    American spectators — other than families of our athletes and coaches — should stay at home, preventing us from contributing to the enormous revenues the Chinese Communist Party will raise from hotels, meals and tickets. American corporations that routinely send large groups of their customers and associates to the Games should send them to U.S. venues instead.

    Rather than send the traditional delegation of diplomats and White House officials to Beijing, the president should invite Chinese dissidents, religious leaders and ethnic minorities to represent us.

See also: IOC is no ‘super world government’ to solve China issues, says Bach / Reuters

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

