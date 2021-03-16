Links for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Science & Health

China approves fifth COVID-19 shot in push to vaccinate half a billion by end of June

Lucas Niewenhuis

Valium and other meds for sale illegally as online pharmacies boom in China

Frida Qi

Tech companies hit hard in this year’s 315 Gala

Luz Ding

Beijing is going to restrain Ant, not kill it

Paul Triolo
workplace sexual harrassment

New surveys find Chinese women still struggle to achieve equality both at work and at home

Jiayun Feng

Qinghai by motorbike: Ghost cities, oil fields, and ‘Alien Ruins’

The editors