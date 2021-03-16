Qinghai by motorbike: Ghost cities, oil fields, and ‘Alien Ruins’
What's it like crossing one of the most remote parts of China via motorbike? Danish adventurer Mads Vesterager Nielsen shows us.
Watch as Mads Vesterager Nielsen motorbikes through one of the most remote parts of China, the high-altitude deserts of Qinghai on the Tibetan plateau. He encounters asbestos mines, salt deserts, and the remnants of one of China’s western oil hubs while crossing the inhospitable region of Mangnai, then turns east to the fabled “Alien Ruins” at Tuosu Lake — before traveling farther afield.