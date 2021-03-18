Links for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Details on the EU-China relationship can be found in the “China Direct” newsletter from Politico’s Stuart Lau. The third issue was published today. Lau explains what we know about the expected announcement on March 22 that the EU is issuing its first sanctions on China since 1989 — “Chinese diplomats were…shocked by the EU’s unfriendly move coming so soon after it concluded an investment pact with President Xi Jinping only three months ago” — and interviews Germany’s top envoy to the EU, Michael Clauß.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Regulators warn Big Tech on deepfakes and Clubhouse copycats
    Chinese regulators tell Alibaba, ByteDance, nine others to clean up deepfakes / Yicai
    Beijing is tightening its grip on internet companies, especially when it comes to new technologies that may pose unexpected risks. Chinese regulators summoned 11 Chinese tech firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and Xiaomi, to warn against:
    • Deep fakes — calling out Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (TCEHY) for their failure to assess the security implications of highly believable computer-generated video clips.
    • Clubhouse-like apps — calling out companies that are building social audio platforms, such as phone maker Xiaomi, and cautioning them to conduct security assessments of the new technology and submit reports to authorities.
  • China Unicom warned by U.S. as China Telecom surges
    FCC initiates proceeding to revoke China Unicom authorizations / Federal Communications Commission
    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has warned mobile giant China Unicom, and a subsidiary of state-controlled financial conglomerate CITIC, that they will not be allowed to operate in America if they cannot prove they are not under the control of the Chinese government.
    Meanwhile in China, the Hong Kong–listed shares of another mobile behemoth, China Telecom, surged after the company said it would seek a secondary listing in Shanghai after being forced to delist from the NYSE.
  • Baidu set to raise $3.1 billion in Hong Kong listing
    Baidu Hong Kong listing: Chinese tech giant to raise $3.1 billion / CNBC
    New York–listed Chinese search giant Baidu plans to raise about $3.1 billion in a secondary listing scheduled for Hong Kong on March 23. Other U.S.-traded Chinese companies that have launched secondary listings amid U.S.-China tensions include Alibaba and JD.com.
  • Another plant for chipmaker SMIC as China struggles for self-reliance
    SMIC to build $2.4 billion chip plant with Shenzhen’s gov’t / Yicai
    中芯国际联手深圳国资投建12寸晶圆厂 投资额23.5亿美元 / Caixin (paywall)
    China’s largest semiconductor maker, SMIC, will build a $2.4 billion plant in Shenzhen to meet rising demand amid a global chip shortage. SMIC and the Shenzhen government’s investment institution will establish a joint venture for the project, of which SMIC will own 55%. The new plant is expected to be operational next year and produce 28-nanometer chips, the type of chips that Taiwan’s TSMC began making a decade ago.
  • Digital yuan going commercial
    Chinese state banks accepting applications for enterprise e-CNY accounts / TechNode
  • No online loans for college students
    China bans micro lenders from targeting college students / Caixin
    “China banned micro lenders from granting new online consumer loans to college students out of concerns over excessive consumption by students and bad social influence.”
  • Chinese auto market
    Japanese carmakers close in on German rivals in China / Caixin (paywall)
    “While the sales of Volkswagen, BMW and the like are strong in the country, booming demand for midrange vehicles plays to the strengths of Japanese vehicles.”
  • Automaker Geely gets new funding from Korea’s SK
    South Korea’s SK says investing in $300 million mobility fund with China’s Geely / Reuters
    “The fund will invest in promising companies in fields such as autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity, and aims to attract global investors, including European banks and pension funds in Asia.”
  • LinkedIn’s in trouble for not censoring enough
    China punishes Microsoft’s LinkedIn over lax censorship / NYT (porous paywall)
    “China’s internet regulator rebuked LinkedIn executives earlier this month for failing to control political content, according to three people briefed on the matter. Though it isn’t clear precisely what material got the company into trouble, the regulator said it found objectionable posts circulating in the period around an annual meeting of China’s lawmakers, said these people, who asked for anonymity because the issue isn’t public.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

  • WHO mission to Wuhan
    How the WHO’s hunt for COVID’s origins stumbled in China / WSJ (paywall)
    “A team of scientists hoped a mission to Wuhan would provide some clarity about the coronavirus’s origins. New details about the team’s constraints reveal how little power it had to conduct a thorough probe.”
  • Record wind power installation, but what happens when subsidies disappear?
    China dominates global wind industry after record installations / FT (paywall)
    “The 52 gigawatts of new wind power added last year doubled the capacity China installed in 2019…China’s surge in installations was in part driven by 2020 being the final chance for companies to take advantage of central government subsidies and favourable prices for onshore wind farms.”
  • No details yet for China’s fifth space launch site, approved in the 14th Five-Year Plan
    China to construct commercial spaceport to support booming space industry / SpaceNews
    “China currently has four national launch centers that mainly support launches of Long March rockets from China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC), the state’s main space contractor. Increasing launch activity and numbers of launch service providers could however be constrained by a bottleneck in launch facilities.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

