Links for Friday, March 19, 2021

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

  • Wuhan antibodies study
    Study finds 7% of Wuhan residents developed coronavirus antibodies during outbreak / Caixin (paywall)
    “Some 82% of the people with antibodies were asymptomatic, suggesting that ‘symptoms in many infected individuals might be too mild for them to need medical attention,’ according to a new paper published in The Lancet.”
  • Organic farming and agricultural diversity
    Protecting China’s agricultural heritage, one seed at a time / Sixth Tone
    “Urbanization and modern farming techniques have accelerated species loss, while the increasingly industrialized and commercialized nature of Chinese agriculture has curtailed local farmers’ ability to experiment. New seed varieties now quickly penetrate and dominate the marketplace, while older varieties — and all the innumerable secrets they contain — stand on increasingly shaky ground.”
  • Recycling and reusing China’s “massive bicycle graveyards”
    How shared bikes are being reused in the PRC / That’s Mag
    “In addition to recycling, one bike-share company has managed to turn the overhead into a philanthropic opportunity…Partnering with local townships and design firms, Meituan has used thousands of old share bike tires to build pathways and sports grounds for exercise.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

