Editor’s note for Monday, March 22, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
If you speak Chinese and need a laugh, watch a few videos of standup comic Yáng Lì 杨笠 on Youtube, or read about her latest adventures below!
Our word of the day is: Stop pretending to be a “human rights teacher” (不要再以“人权教师爷”自居 bù yào zài yǐ “rénquán jiàoshī yé” zìjū). This was one of the Chinese government’s responses to new EU sanctions on China over human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Upcoming events:
- April 1: “The economic costs of decoupling from China.” Free.
- Only two weeks left to help us honor the next generation of outstanding women leaders by nominating a female professional with achievements involving China for a SupChina Rising Star Award.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief