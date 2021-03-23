Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Our word of the day is from today’s press briefing by China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huà Chūnyíng 华春莹, in response to a question about sanctions on China for human rights abuses in Xinjiang from the EU, U.S., U.K., and Canada:

It would be a breach of courtesy not to reciprocate: They will have to pay a price for their ignorance and arrogance.

来而不往非礼也，他们终将为他们的愚蠢和傲慢付出代价。

lái ér bù wǎng fēilǐ yě, tāmen zhōng jiāng wèi tāmen de yúchǔn hé àomàn fùchū dàijià.

See our top story for more on Hua’s rebuke to Western countries who have sanctioned China.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

When Christianity was tolerated in early Qing China

James Carter
Foreign Affairs

China and Russia condemn sanctions, accuse West of ‘politicizing human rights issues’

Lucas Niewenhuis

Suning.com wants an IPO for Carrefour China — to fund growth or pay debts?

Frida Qi
manga waist challenge

Image-obsessed Chinese actress apologizes for comparing her body shape to a cartoon character’s

Jiayun Feng

EU issues first sanctions on China since 1989 over treatment of Uyghurs

Lucas Niewenhuis

Intel China removes ad featuring female standup comedian after complaints from unhappy male internet users

Luz Ding