Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Our word of the day is from today’s press briefing by China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huà Chūnyíng 华春莹, in response to a question about sanctions on China for human rights abuses in Xinjiang from the EU, U.S., U.K., and Canada:
It would be a breach of courtesy not to reciprocate: They will have to pay a price for their ignorance and arrogance.
来而不往非礼也，他们终将为他们的愚蠢和傲慢付出代价。
lái ér bù wǎng fēilǐ yě, tāmen zhōng jiāng wèi tāmen de yúchǔn hé àomàn fùchū dàijià.
