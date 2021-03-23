Links for Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
- New e-cigarette rules destroy half of RLX’s value on NYSE
China mulls bringing e-cigarette regulation in line with traditional tobacco products / Reuters
Shares of RLX Technologies, one of the most successful Chinese vaping companies, fell by nearly 50% yesterday on the news, nearly halving the net worth of founder Kate Wang (汪莹 Wāng Yíng).
- RLX raised $1.4 billion in a January IPO that valued the company at $35 billion.
- But don’t count RLX out just yet: China’s hundreds of millions of tobacco smokers are still a huge market for e-cigarettes.
- Lots of cash for video despite gloomy markets — Bilibili lists in Hong Kong
Bilibili priced Hong Kong listing at HK$808 a share as ‘China’s YouTube’ hit by tech valuations fears / SCMP (porous paywall)
China’s answer to YouTube to raise $2.6 billion in Hong Kong listing / FT (paywall)
Shanghai-based video-on-demand platform Bilibili, which listed on Nasdaq in 2018 and has backing from both Tencent and Alibaba, has raised $2.6 billion, “below its initial target of $2.8 billion” from a second listing in Hong Kong.
Also today: Chinese short-video competitor Kuaishou released its fourth-quarter 2020 results: “total revenues increased by 52.7%…[from] the same period of 2019.”
- China secures long-term energy security with Saudi Arabia, Qatar deals
中国石化与卡塔尔石油公司签署LNG长期购销协议 / Yicai
China’s second-largest energy company, Sinopec, has signed its first long-term contract with Qatar’s state-owned petroleum giant, Qatar Petro, to purchase liquid natural gas (LNG) for the next 10 years — 2 million tons annually.
Global petroleum and natural gas giant Saudi Aramco also promised yesterday that it will prioritize China’s energy security for the next 50 years.
- Investors not too impressed with Baidu’s Hong Kong listing
Baidu’s shares close flat on lackluster Hong Kong debut / Yicai
Search engine company Baidu is rebranding itself as an AI company with new products in the pipeline such as self-driving cars, and is raising cash to do it. However, investors don’t seem to be buying it.
- Rising U.S. yields and vaccination drive ‘eat into the appeal of Chinese bonds’
BNY Mellon sees net outflows from Chinese government bonds / Reuters
- Elon Musk preens for the Chinese government after spy car warning from military
Tesla boss Elon Musk’s China charm offensive rolls on with praise for climate plans / WSJ (paywall)
Context:
China bans Tesla cars in military complexes on concerns about cameras / Reuters
Tesla will never use its cars to spy in China, Musk says / Yicai
- The campaign to handicap Big Tech and their fintech spawn
Chinese tech faces new curbs on connecting banks and borrowers / WSJ (paywall)
- A gloomy view of the consumer market for MNCs?
Reckitt Benckiser considers over $2 billion sale of Mead Johnson Greater China: sources / Reuters
“Laxman Narasimhan, Reckitt Benckiser’s chief executive, said in February that challenges to the China business included Hong Kong’s longer-than-expected border closure during COVID-19, local competition, a changing regulatory environment and lower birth rates in the country.”
- New energy networks
Bain Capital invests $200 million in Chinese tech startup / Reuters
Chinese firm Newlink behind platform helping NEV drivers find charging points closes $200 million funding round / Caixin
- Music and gaming
China’s Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogaming merger: sources / Reuters
Tencent Music and Warner Music launch joint venture and extend licensing deals / Caixin
TikTok owner ByteDance takes on Tencent after acquiring major mobile gaming studio / CNBC
- Auto chip shortage
中汽协副秘书长：受芯片影响，今年中国的汽车产销或前紧后松 / The Paper
- New foreign bank allowed in China
银保监会：同意德国巴登-符腾堡州银行筹建上海分行_金改实验室_澎湃新闻 / The Paper
- Housing inflation control
Shanghai tackles housing boom with focus on prices in areas with good schools / Caixin (paywall)
“More restrictions on purchases and tougher listing rules are among strategies to limit speculation and rein in price inflation.”
- Currency swap deal
China in $1.5 billion swap deal as Sri Lanka seeks to shun IMF / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is entitled to a 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) swap facility from the People’s Bank of China.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
- Dead pig mystery
China collects 48 dead pigs discarded along the Yellow River / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
China is investigating heaps of dead pigs along the Yellow River / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Dead pigs in the Yellow River embankment decontaminated, source in tracing / Global Times
- COVID-19 vaccine rollout in China
China needs 80% vaccination rate for herd immunity, expert says / Caixin
“Zhang Wenhong, director of the infectious disease department at Shanghai’s Huashan Hospital, says the country has to achieve a rate that is higher than the usually stated 70%.”
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3 / AP
- Vaccine diplomacy
Pakistan to receive first purchase of over 1 million doses of Chinese vaccines – minister / Reuters
“Pakistan will receive its first purchase of over 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March.”
- When will China begin to reduce methane emissions?
China to reduce emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas / Sixth Tone
The 14th Five-Year Plan “for the first time mentioned tightening control over methane, among other non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gases,” but so far, there “were no specific reduction figures for methane.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
- Pushing back on China’s distant-water fishing fleets in South America
U.S. considers coalition with South America against China’s illegal fishing / Axios
“The U.S. should consider leading a multilateral coalition with South American nations to push back against China’s illegal fishing and trade practices,” according to a “sensitive but unclassified” February 5 recommendation by the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security.
Last month on SupChina: China’s fishing in South American waters raises questions, fears.
- Diplomacy and insults in France
France summons Chinese envoy over ‘unacceptable’ insults / Reuters
China’s embassy in Paris attacks ‘mad dogs’ and defends Wolf Warriors in public row with French scholar / SCMP (porous paywall)
- South China Sea
U.S. backs Philippines in standoff over South China Sea reef / AP
Missiles, vaccines and China bring the Philippines and India closer / SCMP (porous paywall)
- Celebrations for the CCP’s centennial this summer
China military to get loyalty lessons as party gears up for 100th birthday / Reuters
China says there will be no military parade to mark Communist Party centenary / SCMP (porous paywall)
- China threat rhetoric in Washington
Why China may be the last bipartisan issue left in Washington / NBC
New Pentagon No. 2 warns China’s “aggressive” actions pose threat to global order / NBC
China threat to invade Taiwan is ‘closer than most think,’ says US admiral / Guardian
Fareed Zakaria on Twitter: “Welcome to the new age of bloated Pentagon budgets, all to be justified by the great Chinese threat.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
- Online female fan culture trends
Advanced lesbianism / Luo Xiang detective club / Chaoyang Trap newsletter
“In this episode, Ting looks at the curious subculture of nisu [泥塑 nísù], where female fans fantasize about male celebrities. Plot twist: they imagine these male idols to be female.”
- The monotonous life of many Chinese migrants in Africa
Doing time, making money at a Chinese state firm in Angola / Made in China Journal
The ethnographer Cheryl Mei-Ting Schmitz writes that “Chinese managers and workers at The Angola Company considered their existence in Angola to be a kind of non-life” because work was so overwhelming and leisure time so scarce.
- Anti-Chinese conspiracy theories in the U.S.
QAnon shifts, spreading Chinese and Jewish conspiracy myths / LA Times (paywall)