Editor’s note for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Official China continues its aggressive dismissal of criticism from abroad of human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other matters. Today’s Foreign Ministry press briefing (English, Chinese) was another tongue-lashing.

The wolf warrior attitude has plenty of fans in China, and canny entrepreneurs are making money by selling T-shirts emblazoned with popular soundbites from senior diplomats. But other companies stand to lose money in the international political storm: today sees an apparent blacklisting of clothing brand H&M’s products from Chinese ecommerce platforms in retaliation for a statement (issued last year!) about Xinjiang.

Standing neutrally on the sidelines is going to become increasingly difficult for countries, companies, universities, and individuals who have any connection to China.

Our word of the day is the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) — often called by its abbreviation 共青团 gòng qīng tuán, or 中国共产主义青年团 zhōngguó gòngchǎnzhǔyì qīngnián tuán in full.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Sina goes private after 21 years on Nasdaq

Megan Cattel
hm boycott
Business & Technology

H&M faces boycott in China over year-old Xinjiang cotton ban

Jiayun Feng

When Christianity was tolerated in early Qing China

James Carter

China and Russia condemn sanctions, accuse West of ‘politicizing human rights issues’

Lucas Niewenhuis

Suning.com wants an IPO for Carrefour China — to fund growth or pay debts?

Frida Qi
manga waist challenge

Image-obsessed Chinese actress apologizes for comparing her body shape to a cartoon character’s

Jiayun Feng