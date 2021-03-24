Links for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

Following the whataboutism tour de force of the Chinese Foreign Ministry yesterday, the Chinese State Council today released its annual report on the human rights situation in the U.S. The document, titled “The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020” (full text in English, Chinese), excoriates the U.S. for what it describes as its “reckless” pandemic response, polarized politics, “systematic racial discrimination,” “out-of-control epidemic” of gun violence, and widening wealth inequality.

“It is hoped that the U.S. side will show humility and compassion for the suffering of its own people, drop hypocrisy, bullying, ‘Big Stick’ and double standards, and work with the international community to build a community with a shared future for humanity,” the document concludes.

See also, in state media:

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Sina goes private after 21 years on Nasdaq

Megan Cattel
hm boycott
Business & Technology

H&M faces boycott in China over year-old Xinjiang cotton ban

Jiayun Feng

When Christianity was tolerated in early Qing China

James Carter

China and Russia condemn sanctions, accuse West of ‘politicizing human rights issues’

Lucas Niewenhuis

Suning.com wants an IPO for Carrefour China — to fund growth or pay debts?

Frida Qi
manga waist challenge

Image-obsessed Chinese actress apologizes for comparing her body shape to a cartoon character’s

Jiayun Feng