Links for Monday, March 29, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Sex, corruption, and a new #MeToo moment in China?
    In China sex scandal, many see a #MeToo moment / NYT (porous paywall)
    Xǔ Yàn 许艳 “was only 19 years old when she started a sexual relationship with a local police chief. Soon, she had trysts with other local leaders, including police and hospital officials…Xu offers further proof that powerful men in China use their positions to gain sexual favors…”
  • Profiles of Atlanta shooting victims
    For Atlanta shooting victims, American life was often a lonely struggle / WSJ (paywall)
    “Seven days after Daoyou Feng was shot and killed at the spa where she worked, her body lay unclaimed in a morgue in the Atlanta area. The 44-year-old, originally from China, died alone in a foreign country that knew little about her. Officials here couldn’t find a family member to claim her body, even though her name made international headlines.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

