Links for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

After inconclusive WHO report, China says next step of COVID origins search should include U.S. military lab

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

Genki Forest is a Chinese health tech beverage startup that is growing faster than Alibaba

Chang Che

New-energy vehicles: Toyota invests in hydrogen fuel cell joint venture with Beijing SinoHytec

Megan Cattel
xiaomi

Xiaomi launches electric car division, and a new logo that looks exactly like its old logo

Jiayun Feng

The monk who believed Buddhism could save China

James Carter

Beijing approves laws to require ‘patriotism’ of Hong Kong legislators

Jeremy Goldkorn