Editor’s note for Thursday, April 1, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Global business executives face some uncomfortable questions in China, says the Financial Times in an article on Western brands “caught up in a battle the U.S. and its allies are waging with Beijing over its persecution of Uyghur Muslims.”

Money quote: “Companies are frozen like rabbits in the headlights,” said Alison Taylor of New York University’s Stern business school. “The supply chain oversight nightmare is coming to a head.”

Another way of putting it is a quote from an unnamed senior German official by the Watching China in Europe newsletter: “Are we prepared to live with a Volkswagen that is half the size of what it is now? That is what this boils down to. That is the debate we need to have.”

Our word of the day is confidentiality clause (保密条款 bǎomì tiáokuǎn).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China’s overseas loans actually do have strings attached, study finds

Lucas Niewenhuis
china smoker
Society & Culture

Telling a Chengdu man to stop smoking around you can be life-threatening

Jiayun Feng

The end of NYC’s Chinese banquet halls

Catherine Zauhar

After inconclusive WHO report, China says next step of COVID origins search should include U.S. military lab

Lucas Niewenhuis

Genki Forest is a Chinese health tech beverage startup that is growing faster than Alibaba

Chang Che

New-energy vehicles: Toyota invests in hydrogen fuel cell joint venture with Beijing SinoHytec

Megan Cattel