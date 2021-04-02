Editor’s note for Friday, April 2, 2021

Swedish clothing retailer H&M can’t get a break. It’s still reeling from a state-encouraged consumer boycott in China because of its statements about Xinjiang cotton, and a potential backlash in the West to its actions to appease the Chinese government. Now there’s this, via East Asia security scholar Khang Vu:

Vietnamese netizens are calling for a boycott of H&M after the company added the 9-dash line to its map of China to assuage Chinese netizens’ negative reactions.

Our word of the day is Facebook (脸书 liǎnshū in the P.R.C. where it is blocked, or 臉譜 liǎnpǔ in Taiwan).

