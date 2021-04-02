Editor’s note for Friday, April 2, 2021
My thoughts today:
Swedish clothing retailer H&M can’t get a break. It’s still reeling from a state-encouraged consumer boycott in China because of its statements about Xinjiang cotton, and a potential backlash in the West to its actions to appease the Chinese government. Now there’s this, via East Asia security scholar Khang Vu:
Vietnamese netizens are calling for a boycott of H&M after the company added the 9-dash line to its map of China to assuage Chinese netizens’ negative reactions.
Upcoming events:
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief