Links for Monday, April 5, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • China to be the world’s largest video-game streaming hub
    企名片资讯|【合作伙伴】腾讯5G行业观察《2021中国云游戏市场趋势报告》 / Qiming
    Cloud gaming, a type of online gaming where games are streamed from a remote server onto a user’s device, is picking up steam in China, according to a report by Tencent and Newzoo, a gaming consultancy.
    The report concludes that China’s cloud gaming industry will grow at an annual growth rate of 138% in the next two years, compared with the global average of 101%.
  • Phone-charging station giants merge to surpass Energy Monster, the industry leader
    Jiedian, Soudian merge to form biggest player in China’s power bank rental market / Yicai Global
    Jiedian and Soudian, two Shenzhen-based companies that rent out phone chargers in public places for mobile devices, are joining forces on the back of news that Energy Monster, the Shanghai-based industry leader, listed on the Nasdaq on Friday.
    The merged company will have 360 million users, more than Shanghai-based Energy Monster’s 219 million, the report said.
    According to iResearch data, the size of China’s phone-charging services market is expected to reach $17 billion by 2028, fueled by expanding smartphone usage and dependence on 5G.
  • Tesla delivers a rocking first quarter following China reception
    Tesla’s first quarter deliveries beat expectations on strong China reception / Bloomberg via Caixin
    The poster child of electric vehicles delivered more cars than expected in the first quarter thanks to sales from China, where a new factory began production in January.
    Tesla delivered 184,800 cars worldwide in the first three months of the year, up from 180,570 in the fourth quarter, about 15,000 more than analysts expected. Its shares jumped 7% after the company’s first-quarter announcements.
  • Japan’s cough medicine king partners with major Chinese drugmaker
    新型コロナ: 龍角散、中国大衆薬大手と提携　販売網構築へ: 日本経済新聞 / Nikkei (paywall)
    Ryukakusan, a Japanese producer of over-the-counter medicines famous for its cough drops, is partnering with China Resources Sanjiu (华润三九), one of China’s biggest drug companies, to distribute one of their products in China. The partnership marks the first time the 300-year-old Tokyo-based drug producer will establish a distribution network in China.
    Ryukakusan’s products are already enormously popular among Chinese tourists. To keep up with demand, the company invested $14 million in a plant near Narita Airport.
  • No late-night gaming for minors
    China tells gaming platforms to give school kids some shuteye / Yicai Global
    “The authorities in China have ordered gaming platforms to stop underage users playing online between the hours of 10.00 p.m. and 8.00 a.m. every day to make sure primary and middle school students get enough sleep.”
  • Foreign investment in China up 81% in 2020
    Foreign investment in China up 81% in 2020 / Xinhua
    Last year, China attracted $520.6 billion of foreign investment, up by 81% from 2019, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
  • H&M can’t get a break
    H&M summoned by Chinese authorities over mapping issue / WSJ (paywall)
    “Chinese authorities summoned Hennes & Mauritz AB over what they said was improper mapping on the H&M HM.B -0.68% website, adding pressure on the Swedish clothing brand as it contends with social-media rage over its stance against sourcing cotton from China’s Xinjiang region.”
  • Post-COVID pharma funding
    Chinese co-developer of DNA COVID vaccine raises $66 million / Caixin (paywall)
    “Advaccine and U.S.-based vaccine-maker Inovio Pharmaceuticals are creating a shot that is easier to produce, store and ship than many of the leading coronavirus inoculations.”
  • 13 huge ships
    China’s top shipbuilder just got its biggest order ever / Caixin
    “CSSC wins $1.6 billion contract to build 13 container ships, possibly for MSC Mediterranean Shipping.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

