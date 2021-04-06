Editor’s note for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Our word of the day is Don’t extend your hand too far (不要把手伸得太长了 bú yào bǎ shǒu shēn dé tài cháng le), a warning to Japan not to “interfere” in China’s domestic affairs, including Xinjiang and Hong Kong, from Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅.

Wang’s remarks come ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 16.

Applications are now open for the seventh cohort of the National Committee on U.S. China Relation’s Public Intellectuals Program. The program description, eligibility criteria, and application form are here.

SupChina Direct — SupChina’s consulting marketplace — is looking for a Chinese to English translator with experience in translating highly technical topics related to manufacturing and engineering. The translator will also assist in administrative capacities at the client’s firm — a large-scale producer of components in the EV market. If interested, please email direct@supchina.com!

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

