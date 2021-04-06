Links for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

What is the objective of human rights sanctions? If it is simply to raise awareness of abuses, then the many rounds of U.S. sanctions over the abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, plus the coordinated condemnations from the EU and others last month, have been quite effective at that.

But if Western countries want to actually change China’s behavior, they should take a different approach, argues the scholar David Brophy in the Guardian:

Sanctions send a signal that the world is watching. But if they are to be in any way effective, the sanctioned have to believe that changes to their behavior will lead to some improvement in relations. There’s little chance of Beijing forming this view, given the state of Sino-western relations…

That requires us to sharply differentiate today’s concern for the well-being of the Uyghurs from the U.S. strategy to preserve its “diplomatic, economic, and military preeminence” in Asia…

Western governments don’t go anywhere near China’s lengths, of course, but their policies reflect the same Islamophobic principle that situates Muslims along a “pathway to radicalization.” And while critical of Beijing, they lend their support to harsh policies elsewhere in the name of fighting “terrorism”…

For the west to generate political pressure on this point, its own anti-Muslim practices need to end. We need to delegitimize our own failed and counterproductive war on terror and the global securitocracy it has given rise to — and situate criticisms of China within that effort…

“If the West is capable of launching a global war on terror, why should it not be able to organize a similarly global campaign to undo the damage that war has done?” asks Brophy. “This is what we should be calling on our politicians to lead, and they should be pressing China to join it.”

Kuzzat Altay, president of the Uyghur American Association, completely disagrees: Here he is talking about sanctions in an NPR interview.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Mourning the Atlanta victims
    Asian Americans hold service for Atlanta spa shooting victim with no local family / Atlanta Journal-Constitution
    Féng Dàoyǒu 冯道友 “had no family in America and had evidently only been in the Atlanta area for a couple months. Relatives in China couldn’t travel to Georgia because of the pandemic, and her mother is in poor health. But Charlie Li of the Atlanta Chinese American Alliance, the good Samaritan group that organized the funeral, told what little of Feng’s story he’s been able to glean from anguished phone calls with her family.”
  • Five feature profiles for Sixth Tone’s fifth anniversary
    Changemakers / Sixth Tone
    “For Sixth Tone’s fifth anniversary, we revisit some of the issues and individuals central to our first half-decade covering today’s China, profiling five people from various backgrounds who have shifted mindsets and reshaped discourse.”
  • Andrew Yang, front-runner for NYC mayor, and his Asian-American identity
    Andrew Yang’s Asian American superpower / Politico
    Tina Nguyen writes, “Yang finally opened up over lunch, the two of us chatting fluently to each other in the shorthand of Asian immigrant kids — me, the Vietnamese American smartass from Boston’s South Shore, and him, the sunny child of Taiwanese academics who settled in Westchester County. We talked about Asian American bloggers, John Cho, classic anime and Korean martial arts; we griped over people automatically assuming we were from California…No matter how much we had in common, though, there were enormous chasms between our views on how America worked.”

