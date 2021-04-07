Links for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Why short videos don’t easily produce lasting celebrity
    Where are the Douyin generation’s pop stars? / Sixth Tone
    “The idea that Douyin has deprived China’s Generation Z of truly classic songs is not a new one. In online discussions, music fans born in the 1980s and 1990s frequently reminisce over the so-called golden age of Chinese pop music.”
  • Orientalized typography in the U.S.
    Karate, Wonton, Chow Fun: The end of ‘chop suey’ fonts / CNN
    “For an older generation of Asian Americans, spotting the faux brushstroke lettering can trigger past traumas.”
  • Asian-American activism
    Violence spurs many Asian-Americans to activism for first time / WSJ (paywall)
    “Some first-generation Asian immigrants are speaking openly with their children for the first time about racism and what it means to be a minority in the U.S., a change after years of espousing an immigrant ethos that dictates that they work hard and stay out of trouble.”

