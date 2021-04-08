Links for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • The cult of an an electro-pop star
    Ryuichi Sakamoto cringe / Xiao Hai goes to RMB city / Chaoyang Trap newsletter
    “Simon Frank considers the strange, intense fandom in China around Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto. Known globally as a pioneer of electronic pop music (he was one of the members of Yellow Magic Orchestra) and his stirring soundtrack work (notably the 2015 film The Revenant), Sakamoto is an unusual object of pop-idol-esque obsession.”
  • It’s going to get more difficult to prove your Chinese is good
    Chinese proficiency tests are about to get harder / That’s Mag
    “While the current HSK levels run from one to six (easiest to hardest), the new standards will include nine levels that challenge four elements of Mandarin: syllables, characters, vocabulary and grammar…Based on changes from the current HSK standards, levels one through four will be more challenging than before, while levels five and six will be slightly easier.”
  • Anonymous corpses from internal migration pains
    The amateur sleuths trying to identify china’s unclaimed dead / Sixth Tone
    The 57-year-old Zhang Dayong who has ankylosing spondylitis, a debilitating spinal condition, built a website named Database of the Anonymous Dead, which contains records of over 3,300 corpses. This website helps people identify the anonymous corpses. There are many anonymous corpses partly because of the massive internal migration China has experienced during recent decades.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

