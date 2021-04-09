Links for Friday, April 9, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Chinese TV shows censor foreign fashion brands as Xinjiang cotton row continues

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

China’s ‘Uber for trucks’ to IPO in the U.S. at $30 billion valuation

Chang Che
More Chinese women are buying homes than ever before

More Chinese women are buying homes than ever before — report

Jiayun Feng

‘To Be a Woman’: A feminist showcase by young Chinese directors

Tristan Shaw

The Grieving and the Grievable

Yangyang Cheng

The yin and yang worlds of a Chinese literary outlier

Hongling Zhang