Editor’s note for Monday, April 12, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Alibaba and Ant Group took another pummeling, as did China’s international vaccination reputation.

Our word of the day is to quote out of context (断章取义 duànzhāng qǔyì).

This is what George Gao (高福 Gāo Fú), director of the Chinese CDC, said (in Chinese) the media did to his comment that the effectiveness of China’s “current vaccines” is “not high.”

Gao was not saying anything really new, surprising, or especially negative, but critics of China’s vaccines seized on his remarks. Read today’s top story for details.

Upcoming event: April 14: Exploring the future of Chinese-language education in America ( in Mandarin).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

