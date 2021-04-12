Links for Monday, April 12, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

genki forest
Society & Culture

Genki Forest’s ‘sugar-free’ label claims turn sour

Jiayun Feng
Science & Health

China CDC director worries about ‘not high’ vaccine efficacy, but says his remarks were taken out of context

Lucas Niewenhuis

Alibaba fined $2.8 billion in landmark antitrust case

Chang Che

Are Beijingers worried about climate change?

The editors

Documenting China’s U.S. Capitol-inspired buildings

Thomas Bird

‘Better dead than red,’ Rose Namajunas says ahead of Zhang Weili fight at UFC 261

Gerry Harker