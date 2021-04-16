Links for Friday, April 16, 2021

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Art and photography
    Major contemporary art exhibition opens in Shanghai / Sixth Tone
    “One of the most influential art events in Asia, the Shanghai Biennale, will begin welcoming visitors on Saturday at the city’s Power Station of Art museum…The exhibition comprises 76 pieces or sets of artwork — ranging from oil paintings and photographs to videos and large installations — by 64 artists hailing from 18 countries including China.”
    Beautiful ambiguity / Neocha
    “Xiangyue is an independent platform dedicated to building a community around art photography. In support of this effort, online, it publishes WeChat articles and Bilibili vlogs, its content running the gamut from artist interviews to explorations of how to analyze a photograph; offline, it hosts workshops and photography exhibitions.”
  • The success of stand-up comedy in China
    Stand-up comedians cheer up Chinese audiences / Caixin (paywall)
    “The skyrocketing popularity of [Lǐ Xuěqín 李雪琴], along with comedians like her, spotlights how stand-up, a Western import, is booming in China. Introduced in China more than a decade ago, the format became popular only in recent years thanks to several sensational internet television shows.”
  • Is it ethical to go to Haidilao and only spend $3?
    How to hot pot on a shoestring budget is trending in China / Sixth Tone
    “Some are stirring up anger by boasting of spending less than $3 on meals while gorging themselves on free snacks at famously generous hot pot chain Haidilao.”

