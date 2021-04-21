Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 21, 2021
What will happen when Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 is gone? How will the Chinese government manage itself without the man who has made himself “chairman of everything”?
Richard McGregor and Jude Blanchette are two of the world’s foremost interpreters of Chinese elite politics and they have collaborated on a report titled, “After Xi: Future Scenarios for Leadership Succession in Post-Xi Jinping Era.” They lay out four scenarios and describe their likelihood and how they might play out:
- Orderly transition in 2022
- Xi prepares a succession plan to retire at 21st Party Congress in 2027 or the 22nd Party Congress in 2032
- Leadership challenge or coup
- Unexpected death or incapacitation
Our word of the day is Qín Gāng 秦刚, who looks set to be named China’s ambassador to the United States.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief