Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

What will happen when Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 is gone? How will the Chinese government manage itself without the man who has made himself “chairman of everything”?

Richard McGregor and Jude Blanchette are two of the world’s foremost interpreters of Chinese elite politics and they have collaborated on a report titled, “After Xi: Future Scenarios for Leadership Succession in Post-Xi Jinping Era.” They lay out four scenarios and describe their likelihood and how they might play out:

  • Orderly transition in 2022
  • Xi prepares a succession plan to retire at 21st Party Congress in 2027 or the 22nd Party Congress in 2032
  • Leadership challenge or coup
  • Unexpected death or incapacitation

Read the whole thing here.

Our word of the day is Qín Gāng 秦刚, who looks set to be named China’s ambassador to the United States.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

U.S. and China to kick-start diplomatic ties with ambassador appointments even as ‘strategic competition’ deepens

Lucas Niewenhuis
The Dali Smart Lamp from ByteDance
Business & Technology

Edutech: ByteDance invents entirely new product category with Dali Smart Lamp

Chang Che

The first McDonald’s in Beijing was a symbol of engagement

James Carter
Future of the electric vehicle industry in China

All the electric car companies in China — a guide to the 27 top players in the Chinese EV industry

The editors
angela chao

Q&A: Foremost Group CEO Angela Chao on carrying on her family legacy and forging her own path

SupChina Events
zhang meng

Chinese celebrity apologizes for texting employees at all hours after social media backlash

Jiayun Feng