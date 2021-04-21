Links for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

  • Vaccine rollout slows, but supply should expand by June
    China says 200 million citizens have been vaccinated / AP
    “Around 200 million Chinese, or 14.29% of the population, have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far, with an emphasis on front-line workers, university students and people living in border areas, a health official said Wednesday.”
    Some parts of China battle tight supply of COVID-19 vaccines – state media / Reuters

    The pace of China’s massive inoculation campaign has slowed, to a daily average of about 3.3 million doses in the seven days until Monday, down from the corresponding figure of 4.2 million in the week until April 12.

    “At present, domestic vaccine supply is relatively tight, but from May, especially after June, the situation will ease significantly,” Zhèng Zhōngwěi 郑忠伟, the director of a team coordinating vaccine development projects, told the Global Times in an interview [in Chinese].

    Zheng did not say how severe the crunch was or which areas experienced tightness.

  • Medical malpractice whistleblower
    China to probe claims of malpractice among cancer doctors at dozens of hospitals / Caixin (paywall)
    “Medical whistleblower Zhang Yu strikes again with accusations that more than 100 patients received ‘improper’ treatment that resulted in higher death rates.”
  • Satellite internet ambitions
    China is developing plans for a 13,000-satellite megaconstellation / SpaceNews
    “Recent comments by senior officials indicate that plans are moving ahead to alter earlier constellation plans by space sector state-owned enterprises and possibly make these part of a larger ‘Guowang’ or ‘national network’ satellite internet project.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

