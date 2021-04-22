Links for Thursday, April 22, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Car bombing in Pakistan hits hotel of Chinese ambassador just minutes before he arrived

Lucas Niewenhuis
huawei chanel
Society & Culture

Chanel mocked on Chinese social media after losing trademark lawsuit against Huawei

Jiayun Feng

Laiye: The Chinese AI company that wants to rule the chatbot world

Megan Cattel

Tech is coming for China’s convenience stores

Chang Che

Heretic, separatist, traitor: Uyghur activist Halmurat Harri’s in-between life

Xinrou Shu

U.S. and China to kick-start diplomatic ties with ambassador appointments even as ‘strategic competition’ deepens

Lucas Niewenhuis