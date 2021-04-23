British parliament is the latest to declare China committing ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang
After Canada and the Netherlands, the U.K. has become the third country to pass a nonbinding motion in parliament declaring China’s treatment of Uyghurs as “genocide.”
Yesterday, the British parliament became the third to pass a nonbinding motion declaring China’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang as “genocide.”
- Canada and the Netherlands passed similar motions in February and March, respectively.
- In all three cases, top government ministers have taken a different tack, either abstaining from the vote or objecting to the measures for various reasons.
- In the U.K., Asia minister Nigel Adams reiterated the government’s view that there is “clear and systematic abuse of human rights” in Xinjiang, but that determining genocide was best left to “competent national and international courts.”
The Chinese Embassy in the U.K. slammed the measure (in English, Chinese), asserting that the nonbinding motion “gravely violates international law” and “grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs.”
- The embassy also suggested that a “handful of British MPs cooked up this motion,” referring to several MPs that Beijing placed sanctions on last month.
- One of those sanctioned MPs who put forward the motion, Nus Ghani, told the Sydney Morning Herald that she hoped it “will send a strong geopolitical signal to our Australian allies.”
Five Eyes, but no unified vision?
The U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and U.S. — partners under the “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing alliance — have all taken harder stances on China in recent years.
- Condemning China’s treatment of the Uyghurs is one thing they seem to all agree on. All five issued statements last month to this effect, and the three with Magnitsky-style financial sanction laws — the U.K., Canada, and the U.S. — issued coordinated sanctions with the EU.
- But New Zealand, while willing to issue “subtle rebukes” of Chinese policy on its own, said earlier this week that it was “uncomfortable” with expanding the remit of the Five Eyes beyond spying.
- Out of the five countries, New Zealand is also the only one to be proactively seeking strengthened trading links with China.
More to read on relations between “Five Eyes” countries and China:
- China rebukes Australia for “Cold War mentality” after Belt and Road accords cancelled / Reuters
- U.S. says Australia bearing brunt of China’s ‘coercive’ behaviour / SCMP (paywall)
- Australia and New Zealand play down differences over China and the ‘Five Eyes’ / SCMP (paywall)
- China scolds Canada over Parliament’s support of Halifax Security Forum award to Taiwan / Politico
- Sen. Coons sees new era of bipartisanship on China / Axios
“Three major bipartisan bills targeting China’s influence and strengthening America’s response are now working their way through Congress and expected to pass.”