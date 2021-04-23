Links for Friday, April 23, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
- Embattled edutech company takes another tumble
China’s troubled GSX Techedu tumbles even as new name is unveiled / Yicai
Shares of GSX Techedu, the NYSE-listed Chinese edutech company that offers K-12 after-school tutoring services, fell 10% yesterday following a three-month nose dive that saw 82% of its value evaporate.
- As SupChina reported in March, GSX has been dogged by multiple short-selling firms alleging that the company fabricates up to 90% of its sales revenues.
- The present tumble has no clear origins.
- However, Carson Block, of short-selling firm Muddy Waters, told SupChina that GSX had used unknown investors to prop up an “empty box” company.
- In March, one of them sold off 12.8 million shares at once, driving the stock price down 20%.
- Tesla’s data says protester’s car was going 74 mph
Tesla says China car traveling at nearly 120 km/h before crash / Bloomberg (paywall)
After a Tesla owner surnamed Zhang, whose father was involved in an accident, jumped atop a Model 3 to protest alleged brake issues during the Shanghai Auto Show, Tesla was forced to release data logs on the car crash by regulators.
The data showed that the protester’s father was traveling at 118.5 km/h (74 mph) just before impact and slowed to around 48.5 km/h (30 mph) after the brakes were applied. The speed limit on China’s biggest roads is 100 kph (62 mph).
Tesla and Zhang had been arguing for several months over whether the car was speeding or if the braking system failed, per Caixin.
The damage may be fleeting: “Pragmatic Chinese consumers don’t seem to be swayed [by these events] in the long run,” said one industry veteran to Bloomberg.
- Manner Coffee: A new contender for Starbucks’ throne?
1家店=3家星巴克=1200万美元，Manner凭什么这么值钱？ / 36Kr
Ever since Luckin Coffee admitted to fabricating sales revenue last year, China has been looking for alternative challengers to Starbucks. Manner Coffee might be the one.
- Founded in 2015, Manner had opened 108 stores by the end of 2020.
- The company completed a $1 billion financing round from famous venture capitalists. ByteDance is rumored (in Chinese) to be an investor.
- Guangzhou inspects apps, shuts down dirty delivery restaurants
开展网络餐饮服务食品安全专项整治 / Guangzhou Market Supervision Bureau
Guangzhou announced a campaign to clean up dirty restaurants. The city’s Market Supervision Bureau has inspected the two biggest app delivery companies, Meituan and Alibaba affiliate Ele.me, and suspended the operations of seven restaurants for food safety problems.
Context on SupChina: Delivery-only ‘ghost’ restaurants spring up across China, prompting concerns about dirty kitchens.
- The Chinese money behind faddish oat milk
Oatly’s U.S. IPO prospectus highlights risks to its Chinese backer / FT (paywall)
“China Resources owns about 30% of the Swedish group [and] has helped the company to dramatically expand its presence in China in recent years.”
- Trust busting but no property tax in legislative agenda
China to review first draft of revised anti-monopoly law by year-end / Caixin (paywall)
“Top legislative body sets ambitious agenda for 2021, including work on 17 new or revised laws and putting more teeth into antitrust statute.”
Property tax gets no mention in China’s 2021 legislative program / Yicai
Nerys Avery on Twitter: “Most analysts say China needs a property tax so what’s holding it up? (Too many corrupt officials with too many properties perhaps? Or fear of massive middle class opposition?)”
- Regulating livestream ecommerce
Livestreaming hawkers fall into Beijing’s crosshairs / Caixin (paywall)
“Internet regulator and six other government agencies issue trial guidelines to bring order to booming online sales sector.”
- Corn prices spike with Chinese demand
China is already scooping up U.S. corn from the next harvest / Bloomberg via Caixin
“China is rebuilding its hog herd faster than expected after a deadly pig disease shrunk animal numbers in the past few years. The rebound is fueling demand for corn to feed the animals.”
- PayPal’s latest bid for relevance in China
PayPal plans to launch local e-wallet in China with focus on cross-border payments / Caixin (paywall)
- Electric and autonomous cars
Baidu’s Jidu Auto to invest $7.7 billion in ‘robot’ smart cars / Reuters
Tesla’s honeymoon with China may be over but the marriage will go on / Bloomberg (paywall)
- Cancer treatments
China’s EdiGene raises $62 million to develop gene therapies for cancer and other diseases / Caixin
- No IPO yet for ByteDance
Beijing-based ByteDance says it has no immediate listing plans / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
- Sinopharm and Sinovac shots might soon join COVAX distribution
China’s COVID-19 vaccines reach final stage of WHO approval process / SCMP (paywall)
“Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO’s immunisation department, said on Thursday meetings to discuss Sinopharm and Sinovac were planned for Monday and May 3, respectively.”
Last year on SupChina: China joins global coronavirus vaccine distribution initiative that Trump shunned.
- Sinovac effectiveness in Chile
Vaccines are working: charts that show the COVID endgame / FT (paywall)
Simon Rabinovitch on Twitter: “Good, clear charts to show that Sinovac is working in Chile. Would Pfizer or Moderna be better? Probably. Is Sinovac better than no vaccine? Most definitely.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
- U.K. spy chief says China’s “technological weight” is a threat
U.K. spy chief says West faces ‘moment of reckoning’ on tech / AP
“China’s Foreign Ministry blasted the remarks, saying they were “totally groundless and unreasonable.”…“Western countries, such as the U.K. and U.S., are actually the true empires of hacking and tapping,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing in Beijing.”
U.K.’s GCHQ chief says China could win control of the world’s ‘operating system’ / Reuters
- Aftermath of Pakistan car bombing
Pakistan investigates whether attack targeted China’s ambassador / WSJ (paywall)
“Authorities are investigating whether the Chinese ambassador was the target of a suicide bombing in a restive Western province, Pakistani officials said, in what could be the latest attack in the country directed at a Chinese target.”
Yesterday on SupChina: Car bombing in Pakistan hits hotel of Chinese ambassador just minutes before he arrived.
- ‘Then their clients started disappearing’ — Xinjiang and Uyghurs
This Manitoba couple lived in Xinjiang for 10 years. They can no longer stay silent about what they saw / The Star Vancouver
Emily Feng on Twitter: “The couple founded an agricultural compost company that mostly sold to Uyghur farmers near Turpan. Then their clients started disappearing.”
China calls these Uyghur parents ‘terrorists’ without evidence. But they say they just want to be with their children again / CNN
Securing China’s Northwest Frontier: A conversation with David Tobin / Made in China Journal
A conversation between SupChina’s Xinjiang columnist, Darren Byler, and the political theorist and ethnographer David Tobin, about his book Securing China’s Northwest Frontier: Identity and Insecurity in Xinjiang.
- “China-style justice” in Hong Kong
Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city / Reuters
“The defendants’ ordeal is highly unusual in Hong Kong, one active judge and two retired judges told Reuters. The city long took pride in the independence of its British-style judicial system. Now, the current and former judges said, the bail proceedings — herding opposition figures into a single courtroom for days, and depriving them of sleep and other basic rights — have marked a dramatic departure from the common law tradition of Hong Kong, developed over 156 years of British rule.”
Guilty verdict for Hong Kong journalist as media faces ‘frontal assault’ / NYT (paywall)
Hong Kong press club urges police chief to clarify comments about action against ‘fake news’ / HKFP
Hong Kong Office for Safeguarding National Security allocated permanent site in Tai Kok Tsui / HKFP
Ex-member of Hong Kong separatist group gets 12-year jail term for possessing explosives / HKFP
Hong Kong public shun national security education day events held by city’s disciplinary forces / HKFP
‘I stand the law’s good servant, but the people’s first’ / ChinaFile
“Former legislator Margaret Ng’s statement at her sentencing hearing for unlawful assembly in Hong Kong.”
- Preparations for the CCP 100th anniversary on July 1
‘Follow the Party forever’: China plans a Communist birthday bash / NYT (paywall)
“Patriotic films. History lessons. Mass weddings. The Chinese Communist Party is going into overdrive to celebrate its 100th birthday.”
China’s Communist faithful flock to ‘red sites’ ahead of Party centennial / WSJ (paywall)
“The 100th anniversary of the party’s founding in July 1921 offers Mr. Xi a timely opportunity to reaffirm those values, and historical red sites such as Jinggangshan and Zunyi, in southwestern China, are being harnessed for the cause.”
China purges school libraries of ‘Western veneration’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Communist Party doubles down on patriotic education as 100th anniversary nears.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
- When you need to be tall to succeed
The big short: How height discrimination hurts Chinese men / Sixth Tone
“China’s Post-2000 generation is the tallest in East Asia. For some, that’s still not tall enough.”
- An extraordinary library in Shanghai
The Jesuit library at the crossroads of East and West / Sixth Tone
“The Bibliotheca Zi-Ka-Wei’s collection of Chinese-language Catholic books is one of the best in the world. How it attained that status is a long story.”
- China’s most interesting podcast
The power of empathy / China Media Project
Fāng Kěchéng 方可成, an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Communication at Chinese University of Hong Kong, interviews Kòu Àizhé 寇爱哲, the host and founder of Gushi FM (Story FM), a popular storytelling podcast.
- China’s most successful mixed martial artist
Who is Zhang Weili, the Chinese U.F.C. champion fighting on Saturday? / NYT (porous paywall)
See also ‘Better dead than red,’ Rose Namajunas says ahead of Zhāng Wěilì 张伟丽 fight, or all SupChina reporting on Zhang.
- Literature and translation
Chinese Don Quixote is translated into Spanish after 100 years / Guardian
Critics accuse award-winning Chinese writer of pandering to foreign readers / Sixth Tone
- Bookworm republic
Chinese people read more books in 2020: survey / Xinhua
In 2020 in China, the “per capita reading volume of paper books was 4.70 and that for digital books was 3.29 in 2020.”