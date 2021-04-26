Links for Monday, April 26, 2021

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

  • Europe’s hardening China stance, and pressure from U.S. to be even harder
    EU blames China for endangering peace in South China Sea / Reuters
    “‘Tensions in the South China Sea, including the recent presence of large Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, endanger peace and stability in the region,’ a EU spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.”
    EU slams China’s ‘authoritarian shift’ and broken economic promises / Politico
    “Only four months after Beijing and Brussels concluded the principles of a landmark investment agreement, a high-level internal report seen by POLITICO shows the EU is now increasingly pessimistic about keeping business interests separate from political concerns over what it calls President Xi Jinping’s ‘authoritarian shift’…The EU’s ‘progress report’ on China also slams Beijing for ‘little progress’ on economic promises made…particularly in regard to opening up digital and agricultural markets, addressing steel overcapacity and reining in industrial subsidies.”
    “Still trying to stay in Xi’s good books, France and Germany both rebuffed Biden’s idea that Europe should team up with Washington to create a united democratic front against China.”
    Biden will push allies to act on China forced labor at G7 – adviser / Reuters
    “U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a meeting of the G7 advanced economies in person in Britain in June, where he is expected to focus on what he sees as a strategic rivalry between democracies and autocratic states, particularly China…Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser…said Washington has already taken strong actions against China over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, but would seek to expand the effort with G7 allies.”
  • “When China feels it is being targeted, and it’s only about China, you get a lot of resistance”
    Targeting China with trade reforms will not work – WTO head / Reuters via Yahoo
    “WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a conference hosted by the European Commission…[that] China would be more receptive…if it saw the WTO addressing other types of subsidies [rather than industrial subsidies]. Beijing wants curbs on subsidies for agriculture, prevalent in developed and larger emerging markets often to the disadvantage of poor countries.”
  • Xinjiang government dismisses testimony of academic institutes, scholars, and witnesses
    Chinese official in Xinjiang slams U.K. genocide declaration / AP
    “‘The motion adopted by the British side was totally groundless,’ Xu Guixiang, the deputy director-general of the Communist Party’s publicity department in Xinjiang, said Friday. ‘The decision was made on the basis of remarks by some politicians, some so-called academic institutes, some so-called experts and scholars and some so-called witnesses.’”
  • Restricting freedoms in Hong Kong
    Activists fear HK immigration bill will allow arbitrary travel bans / Reuters
    “An immigration bill on Hong Kong’s legislative agenda for Wednesday would give authorities virtually unlimited powers to prevent residents and others entering or leaving the former British colony, lawyers, diplomats and rights groups say.”
    Beijing attacks head of Hong Kong Bar Assoc. over ‘politicized’ comments on peaceful protest / HKFP
    ‘Know your place’: Beijing accuses Hong Kong press club of being ‘external force’ interfering in China’s internal affairs / HKFP
  • Agriculture tycoon and government critic formally arrested, details undisclosed
    China reveals charges against outspoken businessman Sun Dawu / NYT (paywall)
    “Sun, who has been held in the northern province of Hebei since November, faces charges of illegal fund-raising and obstructing public service, among other offenses…The authorities have said little about Mr. Sun’s alleged offenses. He and 24 other people were detained in November amid a land dispute between his company and a state-owned farm…The fates of the other people detained are not known.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Feminism and internet company censorship
    Women are battling China’s angry trolls. The trolls are winning. / NYT (paywall)
    “Several prominent Chinese feminists have had their accounts deleted from Weibo in the last two weeks following public complaints. According to the women, at least 15 accounts have been removed. The women say it is part of a growing online campaign to stamp out feminist voices in a country where the government controls the internet and social movements are swiftly cut down. Two of the women have filed lawsuits against Weibo.”
  • Twelve-year-old university was fake the whole time
    ‘Chinese Traditional Culture University’ turns out to be fake / What’s on Weibo
    “The ‘China Traditional Culture University’ was found to have forged official documents and registration certificates. Besides its main location in Beijing, the institute has 70 branches in various cities across China, including in Tianjin, Guangzhou, Guangdong, and Shenzhen…According to its own former website, which has since been taken down, the institute was established in 2009.”
  • When a three-day holiday is actually just one
    Chinese resent public holiday system that steals their weekends / Sixth Tone
    “Because of the upcoming five-day Labor Day holiday in early May, Su and millions of Chinese workers like her have to work two weekend days to compensate. With the second makeup work day scheduled for Saturday, May 8, the Saturday-to-Wednesday holiday yields just one ‘free’ day off.”

