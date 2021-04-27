Links for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

Will Western vaccine manufacturers release their IP? The Financial Times reports that these companies, including J&J, Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, are taking a nationalistic line in lobbying to prevent any exception to their exclusive control over lifesaving medical technology:

As industry lobbying has escalated in Washington, companies have warned in private meetings with U.S. trade and White House officials that giving up the intellectual property rights could allow China and Russia to exploit platforms such as mRNA, which could be used for other vaccines or even therapeutics for conditions such as cancer and heart problems in the future…

A measure to allow countries to temporarily override patent rights for pandemic-related medical products was proposed at the World Trade Organization by India and South Africa in October, and has since been backed by almost 60 countries.

While Donald Trump’s administration firmly opposed the waiver at the WTO, along with the U.K., EU and Switzerland, U.S. president Joe Biden’s top trade official Katherine Tai has rattled U.S. pharmaceutical companies by appearing to put that position under review.

The companies reportedly “insist they are already doing everything they can to expand production, and that global manufacturing bottlenecks, not patents, are slowing the rate at which vaccines are produced.”

But a growing movement — including Democratic politicians, a “group of 175 former world leaders and Nobel laureates,” and a petition from Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch signed by more than 2 million people — is pressuring the U.S. government to make a temporary waiver for IP rights.

Related:

  • U.S. to share AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses with world / WSJ (paywall)
    “Biden and several other top officials in his administration didn’t issue public statements on the crisis [in India] until the weekend, drawing a backlash…The administration stopped short of agreeing to donate vaccine supply, saying it would instead make available sources of raw materials to help India manufacture more vaccines.”
  • China vows to step in as India curbs vaccine supply to neighbors / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a virtual meeting with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday that Beijing is willing to provide them with stable vaccine supplies through a multilateral framework.”

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • More bad news for Jack Ma and Ant Group
    Ant IPO-approval process under investigation by Beijing / WSJ (paywall)
    “Beijing is investigating how Jack Ma won speedy approvals for his Ant Group Co.’s stock listing last year…The central-government investigation, which started early this year, focuses on regulators who greenlighted the initial public offering, local officials who advocated it and big state firms that stood to gain from it. Mr. Ma’s relationships with these state stalwarts are being examined as part of the scrutiny.”
    Ant valuation seen falling to $29 billion in worst-case scenario / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence…The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote…Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.”
  • $15 million funding for online Chinese pastry shop
    蛋黄酥品牌「轩妈食品」完成超亿元B轮融资，通过数智化平台提供新鲜烘焙食品 / 36Kr
    Xuanma Foods (轩妈食品), an online Chinese-style pastry retailer founded in 2016, recently took in $15 million.
    Known for its consistently high quality and all-digital sales channels, the company sells pastries, including soufflés, mooncakes, and egg yolk crisps.
    In 2020, Xuanma sold nearly 300 million pastries, with an annual revenue of about $77 million and a customer retention rate of 40%.
  • Sam’s Club shows brick-and-mortar isn’t dead
    山姆会员商店：预计到2022年底，山姆在中国将有40-45家开业及在建门店 / 36Kr
    Sam’s Club is Walmart’s answer to Costco — bulk shopping that requires membership. The brand is about to open its 32nd outlet in China in the city of Huizhou, Guangdong Province.
    Sam’s has been opening around five new stores a year in China and is on track with plans to have 45 stores by the end of 2022.
  • Dodgy Huarong asset management company gets a secretive lifeline
    荣耀终端有限公司注册资本增至约118.5亿，增幅约1875.77% / 36Kr
    After weeks of speculation over whether China Huarong Asset Management — a debt-ridden state-run manager of distressed financial assets — would go bankrupt, a small injection of cash has appeared out of thin air, possibly from Beijing.
    • On a Chinese company profile sheet (in Chinese) yesterday, registered capital for Huarong shot up 1,800%, going from $92 million to $1.9 billion.
    • The distressed debt manager was expected to go bankrupt after it failed to announce its financials in mid-April, the deadline for most public companies.
    • Just a drop in the ocean: The mysterious cash injection is still a far cry from the approximately $42 billion Huarong owes bondholders at home and abroad.
  • China to crack down on short videos with copyrighted content
    China to crack down on short videos of movies, TV shows, official says / Yicai Global
    The National Copyright Administration said it will crack down on user-generated videos that contain copyrighted content on platforms such as Douyin, Kuaishou, and Bilibili.
    The sector is plagued by piracy. Over 70 movie and TV companies and organizations and 500 professionals in the field launched an initiative last Friday (in Chinese) to fight IP violations caused by short videos.
  • The future of Hong Kong vs. Shenzhen housing prices
    For China’s property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen’s backyard / Reuters
    “In Shenzhen’s prime districts, such as Nanshan where tech giant Tencent is based, some house prices have already surpassed those in northern Hong Kong…‘Our long term view is Shenzhen will be the center and Hong Kong the periphery,’ said an executive at a Chinese developer…‘People who work in Shenzhen may choose to commute from Hong Kong where home prices will be cheaper.’”
  • Electric cars and podcasts
    Lizhi partners with electric carmaker to create branded podcast service / Caixin
  • 6G domination
    China holds 35% of global 6G patents, government report says / Protocol
  • The Chinese-owned TikTok of news
    Can Chinese tech save American news? / Protocol

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens’ candidate for chancellorship, told the weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that Europe should use its economic might to block Chinese goods made with forced labor and avoid communications technologies that endanger European security…

A poll published Sunday by weekly Bild am Sonntag put the Greens narrowly ahead of Merkel’s center-right Union bloc.

Germans will elect a new parliament September 26 that will then choose who should become the country’s next chancellor. Merkel is not running for a fifth term.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

China’s demographic crisis ‘faster and bigger’ than thought, census results to show population peaked: FT

Lucas Niewenhuis
Yue-Sai Kan

Q&A: TV host and fashion icon Yue-Sai Kan on her legendary career and how she sees China

SupChina Events
veronica chou interview

Q&A: Fashion entrepreneur Veronica Chou on launching her own apparel brand and her commitment to sustainability

SupChina Events

Li Ning: China’s ‘Prince of Gymnastics’ turned sportswear titan

Alex Colville
chloe zhao

Historic Oscars win for Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ met with stifled cheers and media blackout in China

Jiayun Feng
chinese nft art

NFTs in the P.R.C. — crypto art craze comes to China

Frida Qi