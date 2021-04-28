Editor’s note for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Space station news to think about from space journalist Andrew Jones:

If all goes according to China’s plans, it will be 11 launches from now until the end of 2022 to construct the 66-ton [China Space Station]. A high-density, highly challenging launch cadence with complex equipment and operations. Much smaller than [International Space Station] but a big step.

Our word of the day is the trending Weibo hashtag “U.S. lifts travel restrictions on Chinese students” (美国解除中国学生赴美限制 měiguó jiěchú zhōngguó xuéshēng fùměi xiànzhì).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

