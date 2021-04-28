Links for Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
- China’s appetite for Wall Street cash has not diminished
A ‘tidal wave’ of Chinese companies rush into the red-hot IPO market in the U.S. / CNBC
“About 60 Chinese companies are planning to go public in the U.S. this year, said Vera Yang, chief China representative for the New York Stock Exchange.”
- Hong Kong Stock Exchange doesn’t care about politics
Hong Kong exchange posts record profit on trading and IPO boom / FT (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator has notched its best-ever quarterly profit as a flood of trading and initial public offerings boosted the bourse ahead of a new chief executive taking the helm.”
- When you want to invest where the Chinese government wants you to invest
MSCI launches thematic indexes for investors betting on Chinese megatrends / Reuters
“Global securities index publisher MSCI Inc on Wednesday said it has launched 20 thematic indexes to help domestic and international investors bet on megatrends in China that are aligned with the Chinese government’s strategic policy goals.”
- Tesla battery supplier registers 22% jump in profits last year
CATL shares jump after Chinese battery giant’s 22% profit boost in 2020 amid booming NEV sales / Yicai
Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s biggest battery maker, recorded a 22% jump in profits last year from rising sales in electric vehicles. Shares of CATL rose 5.2% in trading this morning.
- Elite Tsinghua University opens chip school
Beijing’s Tsinghua University opens school to nurture chip industry talent / Yicai
Tsinghua University’s School of Integrated Circuits opened today as part of Beijing’s continued efforts to boost homegrown talent in the semiconductor industry amid tensions with Washington.
Only 511,900 people worked in the integrated circuit (IC) sector last year when at least 720,000 were needed.
- Didi launches new ecommerce arm
滴滴自营电商上线，临上市的它真够忙的 / LatePost
The ride-hailing giant Didi recently launched its own ecommerce service called Jīnrì Bàokuǎn (今日爆款, literally, “Today’s Explosive Deals”).
This is Didi’s second ecommerce platform after its community group-buying arm Chéngxīn Yōuxuǎn (橙心优选, literally, “Orange Heart Premium”) — based off of the business model of Pinduoduo — went live last fall.
- Big Tech gets another target on its back: privacy
China outlines tougher privacy protection rules for big tech / Caixin (paywall)
“China is considering new rules requiring large internet companies to set up independent bodies to supervise their handling of personal data in a continuing push to expand privacy protection.”
- Huawei revenues down
China’s Huawei says sales down 16.5% amid U.S. sanctions / AP
- PayPal has not given up hope on China despite all signs that it should
PayPal’s ambition and uphill battle in China / TechCrunch
- The ups and downs of real estate conglomerates
Developer China Fortune’s woes worsen as profit plunges / Caixin (paywall)
China Fortune’s net profit in 2020 fell by 74.9% to 3.7 billion yuan ($570 million), according to its unaudited report (link in Chinese) released Tuesday.
Vanke said to prepare for $2 billion property management IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
- Vaccines are hot
Vaccine startup Clover Biopharma files for Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
“Clover has been developing a COVID-19 vaccine based on recombinant protein technology.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
- Qingdao oil spill
Crews start cleaning up oil spill off China’s Qingdao port / Reuters
- Vaccine diplomacy
China says India welcome at anti-virus video meeting / AP
“China will hold a video conference with South Asian governments to discuss fighting the coronavirus and India is welcome to join, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said.”
China plots regional influence push as India battles COVID crisis / FT (paywall)
South Africa COVID vaccination to add Sputnik V, Sinopharm shots / Bloomberg (paywall)
Brazil trusts Chinese-made vaccine; hopes stronger ties unaffected by U.S. political sphere: Ambassador / Global Times
After Dropping AstraZeneca from its vaccine plan, the Africa CDC looks to Sinopharm for jabs / China Africa Project
- Bioethics
Creation of first human-monkey embryos sparks concern / WSJ (paywall)
Researchers in the U.S. and China “announced earlier this month that they made embryos that combined human and monkey cells for the first time. So far, these human-monkey chimeras (pronounced ky-meer-uhs) are no more than bundles of budding cells in a lab dish, but the implications are far-reaching, ethics experts say.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
- Uyghurs and Xinjiang
‘Starting in 2017 it was just all fear’: Canadian couple on life in Xinjiang amid growing abuses / RFA
- Nearly $100 million on British aid, research, and diplomatic outreach to China
U.K. aid to superpower China hit a record £70 million in 2019 / Sky News
UK aid to China — the world’s second largest economy and a country that is viewed by London as a security concern — hit a record high of nearly £70 million [$97.57 million] in 2019, a spending watchdog has revealed.
More than two-thirds of the money went to British research institutions or “diplomatic efforts”, with the salaries of some diplomatic staff counted as official development assistance (ODA), according to an analysis released by the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI).
- Twitter diplomacy
China, Japan trade acrimonious barbs over Fukushima tweet / Reuters
- The Hong Kong grind
Organiser of Hong Kong’s mass pro-democracy demos faces police probe, as force demands financial records / HKFP
Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam to host RTHK show aired 4 times a day, as embattled broadcaster axes other shows / HKFP
- The long, long saga of Meng Wanzhou
Huawei in U.S. court after being accused of improperly helping its CFO in Canada / Reuters
“A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada.”
- Underwater drones— industrial espionage
Businessman to admit smuggling marine tech to China / WSJ (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
- Photography / collage
Memory Reassembly / Neocha
- Internet culture
Dancing schoolgirl from Xi’an becomes viral hit / What’s on Weibo
“This 10-year-old girl from Xi’an is taking over the internet with her boyish looks, confidence, and cool moves.”