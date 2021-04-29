Editor’s note for Thursday, April 29, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

No thoughts, just a request: Please send me feedback on this newsletter by replying to this email. If you’ve signed up for our new daily business brief, SupChina A.M., I’d love to hear your thoughts on that, too.

Our word of the day is Zhurong, which will be China’s first Mars rover, named after the traditional fire god 祝融 zhùróng, the government announced Saturday. See today’s top story for more on the latest leaps ahead in China’s space program.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

