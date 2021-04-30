Editor’s note for Friday, April 30, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Today’s top story out of China is the antitrust fine being prepared for internet behemoth Tencent, which owns WeChat, an app without which life is almost impossible to administer in China today.
The very short summary: All of China’s giants are going to be published and reined in, but the measures so far will likely leave the existing market arrangements intact.
Our word of the day is sincere sympathies (诚挚的慰问 chéngzhì de wèiwèn), as in Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, “on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, expressed sincere sympathies to the Indian government and people.”
Our annual Women’s Conference happens May 12 and 13. ACCESS Members can receive free entry on May 12 or 50% off entry on May 13 by using the promo code WC21ACCESS. Here are Q&As with some of our high-powered speakers:
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief