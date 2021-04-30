Editor’s note for Friday, April 30, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Today’s top story out of China is the antitrust fine being prepared for internet behemoth Tencent, which owns WeChat, an app without which life is almost impossible to administer in China today.

The very short summary: All of China’s giants are going to be published and reined in, but the measures so far will likely leave the existing market arrangements intact.

Our word of the day is sincere sympathies (诚挚的慰问 chéngzhì de wèiwèn), as in Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, “on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, expressed sincere sympathies to the Indian government and people.”

Our annual Women’s Conference happens May 12 and 13. ACCESS Members can receive free entry on May 12 or 50% off entry on May 13 by using the promo code WC21ACCESS. Here are Q&As with some of our high-powered speakers:

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China offers to help India deal with catastrophic COVID-19 surge

Lucas Niewenhuis

Head of JLABS @ Shanghai Sharon Chan on opportunities in China’s healthcare sector and the drive to help entrepreneurs

SupChina Events
domestic-abuse

Congratulations to this woman who finally divorces her abusive husband after five years of trying

Jiayun Feng

China’s antitrust probe: Tencent and Meituan are next

Chang Che

Did silver cause China’s decline? ‘Empire of Silver,’ reviewed

Mike Cormack

China launches core module of new space station, to be completed by end of 2022

Lucas Niewenhuis