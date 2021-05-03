Links for Monday, May 3, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

The “uncontrolled reentry” of the spent Long March 5B rocket: SpaceNews reports that after the successful launch to orbit of the core module of the Chinese Space Station last week, the rocket “core stage” is “now also in orbit and is likely to make an uncontrolled reentry over the next days or week as growing interaction with the atmosphere drags it to Earth”:

Where and when the new Long March 5B stage will land is impossible to predict. The decay of its orbit will increase as atmospheric drag brings it down into more denser. The speed of this process depends on the size and density of the object and variables include atmospheric variations and fluctuations, which are themselves influenced by solar activity and other factors…

The Long March 5B core stage’s orbital inclination of 41.5 degrees means the rocket body passes a little farther north than New York, Madrid and Beijing and as far south as southern Chile and Wellington, New Zealand, and could make its reentry at any point within this area.

The “most likely event will see any debris surviving the intense heat of reentry falling into the oceans or uninhabited areas, but the risk remains of damage to people or property,” according to SpaceNews.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Labor Day holiday
    People Mountain, People Sea: China’s Labor Day holiday, in photos / Sixth Tone
  • Return of the Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival
    Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival / Reuters
    “A representative for the organizers told Reuters that numbers were being restricted this year, adding that around 11,000 people were there on Saturday. Barriers were set up in front of each stage and security personnel restricted numbers in those areas. Some spectators wore masks, but many did not.”
  • Review of translation of Xinjiang travel memoir
    The Kazakh herders of Xinjiang / The Diplomat (paywall)
    “When Winter Pasture was first published in 2012, the travel memoir became a literary sensation in China. Set in the Altay region of Xinjiang, the book describes a herding family’s journey into the wilderness for one eventful season…The long-awaited English translation was released earlier this year, and it doesn’t disappoint.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Philippines foreign minister tweets profane insults at China over maritime dispute

Lucas Niewenhuis
zhang mingxin
Society & Culture

Perverted or provocative? Installation by fake panty thief pulled from Chinese art contest

Jiayun Feng

Guangdong Southern Tigers win 11th CBA championship

Gerry Harker

China offers to help India deal with catastrophic COVID-19 surge

Lucas Niewenhuis

Head of JLABS @ Shanghai Sharon Chan on opportunities in China’s healthcare sector and the drive to help entrepreneurs

SupChina Events
domestic-abuse

Congratulations to this woman who finally divorces her abusive husband after five years of trying

Jiayun Feng