Editor’s note for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Today is May 4, the 102nd anniversary of the day in 1919 when thousands of Chinese students marched in Beijing to protest the outcome of the Versailles Peace Conference, which allowed Japan to occupy former German concessions in China. A good day to reread an essay by particle physicist and writer Yangyang Cheng two years ago: Protesting in the name of science: The legacy of China’s May Fourth Movement.

Here is news that may bring joy to spider nerds, Beijingers, and rock fans of a certain age (ahem): Chinese arachnologist Lín Yèjié 林业杰 has discovered four new species of spider, and named them after “16th-century Chinese naturalist Lǐ Shízhēn 李时珍; the actor and director Jiāng Wén 姜文; and his favorite rock artists — Luó Qí 罗琦 and Bon Jovi.” Sixth Tone has the story.

Our word of the day is Bon Jovi spider (Episinus bonjovi): 邦乔飞云斑蛛 bāngqiáo fēi yún bān zhū.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

