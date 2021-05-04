Links for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Changing attitudes about marriage
    China’s rural men want to get married. Women, not so much. / Sixth Tone
    Number of unhappy wives in China more than doubled since 2012 / SCMP (paywall)
    “One in five women in China said last year that they regret getting married…Concerns about domestic violence, household responsibilities and unequal public policies fuel their doubts about marriage.”
  • Outrage over illegal mail-order pets
    Chinese netizens infuriated by “live animal mystery box” industry / What’s on Weibo
    “The cruel business of living pets being transported through regular courier services as ‘surprise boxes’ has caused outrage on Chinese social media…Although China currently has no law against animal cruelty, the live animal blind box industry is still officially illegal since it is not in accordance with Article 33 of the Postal Law in China, which prohibits the posting and delivery in postal materials of various species of live animals.”
  • Slice-of-life photography from Changchun in the early ’90s
    Snapshots of campus life in ’90s China / Sixth Tone
    “Frame by frame, Zhào Gāng 赵钢 meticulously documented his university years in vivid detail. His photos capture the innocence, uncertainty, and fragility of students from across China in the 1990s.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

