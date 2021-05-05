Chinese podcast app Ximalaya to go public

Podcasting caught on later in China than in the U.S., but it’s become an enormous business. The most popular audio app in the country just filed for a U.S. IPO.

Megan Cattel
Artwork for a subscription audio play from Ximalaya.

Ximalaya, the Shanghai-based online audio platform backed by Tencent Holdings, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on April 30, 2021.

Xǐmǎlāyǎ, or Xima FM (喜马拉雅 — literally, Himalaya), is the largest audio and podcasting app in China, boasting 250 million monthly users during the first quarter of 2021, with a 70% increase of mobile listeners from the previous year from the same time span.

  • In 2020, Xima hosted over 161,000 content creators in 2020 (according to its SEC filing).
  • The audio giant earned $4 billion in revenue last year, a 51.3% increase from 2019, but has not turned a profit since 2018 — a common issue facing podcast companies around the world.

Launched in 2012, Xima is a top runner in China’s burgeoning audio market, with listeners tuning into podcasts, audio books, and livestreams.

  • Other notable Chinese-grown podcast companies include LizhiFM and QingTingFM — these two companies along with Xima are regarded as the “Big Three” of China’s audio scene, according to a China Daily report released last April.
  • LizhiFM was the first Chinese podcasting platform to go public in January 2020.

Podcasting is a relatively new medium in China, but urban lifestyles among the middle class — long commutes, gym, etc. — have contributed to audio’s rise in recent years.

  • The market value of China’s audio industry in 2019 reached 17.58 billion yuan ($2.72 billion), according to a report by iResearch.
  • Based on research by Deloitte, China and the U.S. make up 75% of total global audiobook listeners.
  • According to a 2020 survey at Podfest, China’s first podcast-themed event founded in 2019, half of podcast respondents said they listen to audio content every day (notably, 88.5% of survey respondents were under the age of 35).
  • China’s tech giants are taking notice, too. Last year, the New York-listed Tencent Entertainment Music Group rolled out its own long-form podcasts and audiobook series, earning 100 million users by the end of 2020.

Megan Cattel is a NYC-based writer and journalist. She has written for NeoCha, Goldthread, and NüVoices and was a summer fellow at the Center for Public Integrity in 2020. A graduate of Columbia Journalism School, Megan covered immigration for Uptown Radio, Columbia’s weekly radio show. Read more

