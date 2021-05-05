Futuristic helicopters — Geely partners with German air taxi company

Business & Technology

Chang Che

Among the stranger contraptions at the Shanghai Auto Show this year was the Volocopter, a two-seater electric air taxi that looks like the lovechild of a drone and a helicopter.

The machine is a product from German “urban air mobility” developer Volocopter and Chinese auto giant Geely, which owns Volvo, among many other auto brands.

  • Volocopter plans to marry its electric air taxi technology with Geely’s mass production capabilities to “create a scalable business model for production and operations.”

Commercial air taxis are now that much closer to reality — and they will likely launch first in China.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

