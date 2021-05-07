Editor’s note for Friday, May 7, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

If you like honest commentary on Chinese current affairs in colloquial Mandarin, you might enjoy DogChinaShow, an audio YouTube show that covers the events of the day and the follies of Chinese officials. The latest episode is about the spittle-flecked editor of nationalist rag Global Times, Hú Xījìn 胡锡进.

Our word of the day is DogChinaShow (狗哥狗哥 gǒugē gǒugē; literally, “dog brother dog brother”).

Our annual Women’s Conference happens May 12 and 13. ACCESS Members can receive free entry on May 12 or 50% off entry on May 13 by using the promo code WC21ACCESS.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

