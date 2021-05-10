China’s ‘butterfly queen’ dominates Chinese swimming nationals
Zhang Yufei dominated at the Chinese National Swimming Championships, winning five gold medals and a silver.
Move aside, Sūn Yáng 孙杨. China has a new swimming star, and her name is Zhāng Yǔfēi 张雨霏.
At the Chinese National Swimming Championships that concluded on Saturday, Zhang won five gold medals and a silver. The 23-year-old put the swimming world on notice in the final of the 200m butterfly by clocking in the fastest time globally since 2019, at 2:05:44.
In addition to butterfly golds, Zhang turned out in the 50m and 100m freestyle, winning gold in her unfavored stroke.
In the team events, representing a Jiangsu team, Zhang gained an additional gold and silver in the mixed 4×100 medley relay and women’s 4×100 medley relay.
“I felt exhausted in the last three days, I think I will focus on the 100m and 200m fly at the Olympic Games,” Zhang told Xinhua following her success.
“I really want to break the barrier of 2:05.00, but I missed the cut since I have competed in 100m butterfly, 100m and 200m freestyle so far. I feel exhausted.”
With China’s previous swimming star Sun Yang currently awaiting the outcome of his retrial at CAS, Chinese swimming has been left with a vacuum at the top of the sport. Zhang, who had a disappointing Olympics in Rio five years ago, looks like she could be one of China best medal hopes this summer after her blistering performances in Qingdao.
~
China to create ‘line of separation’ at the summit of Everest
Chinese authorities have announced that the country will build a “line of separation” at the top of the world’s tallest peak, citing Nepalese COVID-19 concerns.
The ridiculous propaganda exercise was reported by Chinese state media on Sunday. “We put strict anti-epidemic measures into action in all the camps along the climbing route this year,” Nyima Tsering, head of the Tibetan Sports Bureau, told Xinhua.
It remains unclear how this new border line will be enforced, with Tsering himself admitting that they were unsure how this new plan could be achieved.
Xinhua reported that the current group of 21 climbers ascending the peak would create the new line upon reaching the summit.
The new measures have been created in response to the second wave of COVID in Nepal. The country reported 9,023 new cases on Friday, the largest single-day increase in the outbreak.
~
