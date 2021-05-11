Editor’s note for Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
“Elon Musk meets the dregs of Marx” is how historian Zhāng Lìfán 章立凡 reacted (in Chinese) to the latest bad news in China for the famous entrepreneur, a Reuters report titled “Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh — sources.”
A little earlier, the South China Morning post noted that Tesla is suffering a “setback in China as backlash over safety, quality of its electric cars sinks sales by 27%.”
Musk may be able to defy business conventions and double the price of a stock or cryptocurrency with a tweet, but he may have met his match in the Chinese Communist Party.
Our word of the day is “The 1.41178 billion in Xi Jinping’s heart” (习近平心中的14.1178亿 Xí Jìnpíng xīnzhōng de shísì diǎn yīyīqībā yì), the top headline on Xinhua referring to China’s official tally of its population after a delayed release of census results.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief