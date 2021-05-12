Links for Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Another health insurance tech startup raises $156 million
Yuanbao, a health insurance startup, raised nearly 1 billion yuan ($156 million) in its series C funding round on Monday.
- Founded in 2020, the company uses AI algorithms to match customers with insurance companies.
- The company claims to have amassed millions of paying users since last year.
- The online insurance market is set to balloon to $91 billion in five years: Tencent-backed Waterdrop, a domestic rival that offers insurance and crowdfunding for medical expenses, listed in New York on May 7.
French yogurt and snack king to sell stake in leading Chinese dairy group
French food group Danone, under pressure from investment funds over its shareholder returns, on Wednesday said it is selling a potential $2 billion stake in China Mengniu Dairy Company, reports Reuters.
More storms ahead for educational tech companies
China planning new crackdown on private tutoring sector — sources / Reuters (paywall)
“China is framing tough new rules to clamp down on a booming private tutoring industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country’s birth rate by lowering family living costs.”
Context, from SupChina in April:
- Beijing slaps private tutoring companies with $80,000 maximum penalty
- China’s antitrust probe: Tencent and Meituan are next
Yet another new EV player: Huolala to make trucks
Huolala, a truck-hailing startup, will begin to build electric trucks. It has already begun recruiting experts and engineers, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- Founded in 2013, Huolala is a freight transport and logistics company that spans 363 cities in the mainland, with 580,000 drivers serving 7.6 million customers.
- Huolala is one of the first reported companies to begin manufacturing electric trucks. Its rival, Manbang, has been hush about it but is reportedly set to IPO in the U.S. this week.
NetEase and Meituan to sell budget household stuff
NetEase, one of the largest internet companies in the world, has an ecommerce platform called Yanxuan (link in Chinese), which sells premium lifestyle products.
- Now Yanxuan is partnering with Meituan to make its premium brand affordable to the masses. The newly created NetEase Wanjia is a budget version of Yanxuan targeted at a lower market segment, per 36Kr (in Chinese).
- The collaboration seeks to utilize Meituan’s community group-buying model, which drastically reduces the price of items by grouping buyers together for a bulk purchase.
The silicon scramble
U.S.-China tech war: Taiwan’s TSMC joins American chip coalition in another blow to China’s self-sufficiency drive / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Co (TSMC), the world’s biggest chip foundry, has joined a new lobbying group dominated by top American chip developers and users, in a move that may make it harder for China to wean itself off a U.S.-led global semiconductor supply chain.”
Tesla is learning to sing the Party’s song
Tesla says it supports standardization of China auto industry / Reuters via CNA
Financial services opening
BlackRock wins approval to run wealth business in China / FT (paywall)
The “world’s biggest investment group is an early mover in a push to gain a slice of the $18.9 trillion market” for wealth management services.
More business and technology links:
- Gaming gear maker Gigabyte dives after mocking ‘Made in China’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
- China’s central bank seeks to calm inflation jitters / Caixin (paywall)
- Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai raises $330 mln in funding / Reuters (paywall)
- China’s Chongqing Shunbo eyes $868 million aluminium base in Anhui / Reuters via CNA
- Chinese products purged in Amazon crackdown on fake reviews, sources say / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
“Complicated” surge in COVID-19 cases in partially Sinopharm-vaccinated Seychelles
Seychelles sees rise in coronavirus cases despite vaccinations / NYT (paywall)
“Among the vaccinated population that has had two doses, 57 percent was given Sinopharm, while 43 percent was given AstraZeneca. Thirty-seven percent of new active cases are people who are fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry, which did not say how many people among them had the Sinopharm shot…Kate O’Brien, director of immunizations at the World Health Organization, said the agency was evaluating the surge of infections in Seychelles and called the situation ‘complicated.’”
Last week on SupChina: WHO approves China’s Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use.
Sinovac shot is effective
China Sinovac shot is seen highly effective in real world study / Bloomberg via Bangkok Post
“Indonesia tracked 128,290 health workers in capital city Jakarta from January to March and found that the vaccine protected 98% of them from death and 96% from hospitalization as soon as seven days after the second dose.”
New Chinese mRNA shot
Late-stage trial of Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate to begin in Mexico / SCMP
“A late-stage human trial of the first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed in China using the same technology as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs will begin in Mexico later this month.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xinjiang event at the UN
U.S., U.K., Germany take on China at U.N. over Xinjiang / Reuters (paywall)
“The United States, Germany and Britain clashed with China at the United Nations on Wednesday over the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, angering Beijing by hosting a virtual event that China had lobbied U.N. member states to stay away from.”
New report says Uyghurs are targeted by family planning policies
Family de-planning: The coercive campaign to drive down indigenous birth-rates in Xinjiang / ASPI
“While the Chinese government argues it has adopted a uniform family-planning policy in Xinjiang, the county-level natality data suggests these policies are disproportionately affecting areas with a large indigenous population, meaning their application is discriminatory and applied with the intent of reducing the birth-rate of Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minorities.”
Xinjiang births plummeted after crackdown on Uyghurs, says report / Guardian
“The figures show unprecedented declines which were more extreme than any global region at any time in the 71 years of UN fertility data collection, including during genocides in Rwanda and Cambodia.”
Getting a “massage” while enforcing national security in Hong Kong
Organized crime bureau probes head of national security police over massage parlor scandal; police chief will not resign / HKFP
The Hong Kong police’s Organized Crime and Triad Bureau “has been tasked with investigating the head of the force’s national security department Frederic Choi [蔡展鵬 Cài Zhǎnpéng] over his presence at an unlicensed massage parlor.”
Anti-triad squad to investigate police national security director caught in raid on Hong Kong massage parlor / SCMP (paywall)
“Police chief Chris Tang [鄧炳強 Dèng Bǐngqiáng] admits scandal will affect force’s reputation but remains tight-lipped on whether Choi will resign.”
Hong Kong’s disillusioned bureaucrats
Number of Hong Kong civil servants quitting government hits 15-year high / SCMP (paywall)
“Nearly 2,000 civil servants quit working for the Hong Kong government in 2020-21, latest figures show, the most in 15 years.”
Censorship
Two plead guilty in case highlighting China’s online control / Al Jazeera
“Two amateur computer coders in China have pleaded guilty to ‘stirring up trouble and picking quarrels’ in a case that highlighted Beijing’s growing crackdown on online activity…Chén Méi 陈玫, 28, and Cài Wěi 蔡伟, 27, created an online archive that stored articles that had been censored from the Chinese internet and an accompanying forum that allowed people to discuss them anonymously.”
China talks about other countries’ internal affairs
China says extremism must not be allowed to return to Afghanistan / SCMP (paywall)
China calls for UN Security Council to take action on Jerusalem violence / SCMP (paywall)
New Chinese trade rep for U.S. talks?
China weighs new economic envoy to U.S. / WSJ (paywall)
“Under this scenario, these officials said, [Vice Premier Liú Hè 刘鹤], who has spent decades working on economic issues, would be succeeded by Hú Chūnhuá 胡春华, a younger vice premier who made his mark overseeing the restive Tibet region and running the trade-reliant coastal province of Guangdong but who has little experience in U.S.-China relations.”
China-Philippines: No calm weather in South China Sea
Philippines plans South China Sea ‘logistics hub,’ as Beijing accused of increasing boats / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Mental health stigmas
How fear and stigma are hurting China’s kids with ADHD / Sixth Tone
“Many Chinese parents are afraid of putting their children with ADHD on medication. But the costs of not getting treatment are often far greater.”
Longevity city in a nation of gray hairs
City of centenarians points the way for China’s aging future / AFP via Channel NewsAsia
Rugao, Jiangsu Province, “is dubbed China’s ‘longevity city’ for its impressive number of super seniors, with 78,000 people aged between 80 and 99 among its 1.4 million residents — and another 525 over 100.”